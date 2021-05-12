Watch

Companies hiring for hundreds of jobs at job fair in Sarasota on Thursday, May 13

Held at Hampton Suites Conference Center
Keith Srakocic/AP
In this Tuesday, July 10, 2012 photo, people walk by the recruiters at a jobs fair in the Pittsburgh suburb of Green Tree, Pa. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits plunged last week to the lowest level in four years, a hopeful sign for the struggling job market. But the decline was partly due to temporary factors. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 11:45 AM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 11:45:00-04

SARASOTA, Fla. — Companies looking to fill more than 200 jobs will be interviewing applicants at a job fair in Sarasota on Thursday, May 13.

The Sarasota JobLink job fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Suites Conference Center, located at 975 University Parkway.

Available jobs are in fields like law enforcement, customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, customer service, warehouse, and education.

Participating employers include:

  • Achieva Credit Union
  • Allied Universal
  • Amazon
  • Bankers Life
  • Brookdale Senior Living
  • Comfort Keepers
  • Chris Craft
  • Envera
  • Floor and Decor
  • G4S
  • Gulf Business Systems
  • Heart of the House
  • HH Staffing
  • Massey Services
  • New Horizons
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Suntuity
  • Superior Fence and Rail
  • UF Resources

Parking and admission to the job fair are free. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event in advance, at floridajoblink.com.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place for the event. Face masks are recommended and attendees are asked not to shake hands with company representatives.

For more information, visit 813-892-5502 or e-mail info@FloridaJobLink.com.

