Companies hiring for hundreds of jobs at job fair in Sarasota on Thursday, May 13

SARASOTA, Fla. — Companies looking to fill more than 200 jobs will be interviewing applicants at a job fair in Sarasota on Thursday, May 13.
The Sarasota JobLink job fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Suites Conference Center, located at 975 University Parkway.
Available jobs are in fields like law enforcement, customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, customer service, warehouse, and education.
Participating employers include:
- Achieva Credit Union
- Allied Universal
- Amazon
- Bankers Life
- Brookdale Senior Living
- Comfort Keepers
- Chris Craft
- Envera
- Floor and Decor
- G4S
- Gulf Business Systems
- Heart of the House
- HH Staffing
- Massey Services
- New Horizons
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Suntuity
- Superior Fence and Rail
- UF Resources
Parking and admission to the job fair are free. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event in advance, at floridajoblink.com.
COVID-19 precautions will be in place for the event. Face masks are recommended and attendees are asked not to shake hands with company representatives.
For more information, visit 813-892-5502 or e-mail info@FloridaJobLink.com.