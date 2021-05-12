Companies hiring for hundreds of jobs at job fair in Sarasota on Thursday, May 13

SARASOTA, Fla. — Companies looking to fill more than 200 jobs will be interviewing applicants at a job fair in Sarasota on Thursday, May 13.

The Sarasota JobLink job fair is being held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Suites Conference Center, located at 975 University Parkway.

Available jobs are in fields like law enforcement, customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, customer service, warehouse, and education.

Participating employers include:



Achieva Credit Union

Allied Universal

Amazon

Bankers Life

Brookdale Senior Living

Comfort Keepers

Chris Craft

Envera

Floor and Decor

G4S

Gulf Business Systems

Heart of the House

HH Staffing

Massey Services

New Horizons

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Suntuity

Superior Fence and Rail

UF Resources

Parking and admission to the job fair are free. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for the event in advance, at floridajoblink.com.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place for the event. Face masks are recommended and attendees are asked not to shake hands with company representatives.

For more information, visit 813-892-5502 or e-mail info@FloridaJobLink.com.