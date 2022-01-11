300 jobs up for grabs in Career Bowl job fair in Sarasota on Wednesday, January 12

SARASOTA, Fla. — More than 300 job openings are up for grabs in the Career Bowl job fair in Sarasota on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

Over a dozen companies are looking to “draft team players” from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Conference Center, located at 975 University Parkway in Sarasota.

Jobs are available in all fields and managers will be interviewing on the spot for customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, customer service, warehouse, education and more.

The football-themed event will feature companies including:

Absolute Aluminum

Allied Universal Security

Amazon

Bankers Life

Chick-Fil-A

Chris Craft

City Of Bradenton

Cowan Logistics

Discovery Village

FHIA Remodeling

Gulf Coast Charter Schools

HH Staffing

Key Packaging

Lakewood Ranch Country Club

Massey Services

Mister Sparky

Paradies

Piedmont Airlines

Sailormen/Popeyes

Sarasota County Government

Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Specialized Pipe Technologies

UF Resources

United Ground Express

UNFI

Westin Sarasota

To pre-register for the job fair in advance, click here.

Job Link will be hosting its next job fair in the Tampa Bay area on February 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.