300 jobs up for grabs in Career Bowl job fair in Sarasota on Wednesday, January 12

SARASOTA, Fla. — More than 300 job openings are up for grabs in the Career Bowl job fair in Sarasota on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Over a dozen companies are looking to “draft team players” from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Conference Center, located at 975 University Parkway in Sarasota.
Jobs are available in all fields and managers will be interviewing on the spot for customer service, medical and nursing, sales, professional, banking/financial, manufacturing, customer service, warehouse, education and more.
The football-themed event will feature companies including:
- Absolute Aluminum
- Allied Universal Security
- Amazon
- Bankers Life
- Chick-Fil-A
- Chris Craft
- City Of Bradenton
- Cowan Logistics
- Discovery Village
- FHIA Remodeling
- Gulf Coast Charter Schools
- HH Staffing
- Key Packaging
- Lakewood Ranch Country Club
- Massey Services
- Mister Sparky
- Paradies
- Piedmont Airlines
- Sailormen/Popeyes
- Sarasota County Government
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Specialized Pipe Technologies
- UF Resources
- United Ground Express
- UNFI
- Westin Sarasota
To pre-register for the job fair in advance, click here.
Job Link will be hosting its next job fair in the Tampa Bay area on February 9, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.