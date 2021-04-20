200 jobs available with mobile job fair this week

TAMPA BAY, Fla- — A mobile job fair will be hitting several locations across the bay area from April 20-22.

Organizers say they have over 200 positions throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Manatee, and Sarasota Counties.

You can attend a mobile job fair at the following locations this week:

Tuesday 2:00 – 6:00 Graham Packaging 1070 County Line Road Lakeland, FL Seeking machine operators and forklift drivers

Wednesday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Winthrop Shopping Plaza Town Center, Riverview, FL Customer service, Warehouse, Production