200 jobs available with mobile job fair this week

Need a job?
Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 20, 2021
TAMPA BAY, Fla- — A mobile job fair will be hitting several locations across the bay area from April 20-22.

Organizers say they have over 200 positions throughout Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, Manatee, and Sarasota Counties.

You can attend a mobile job fair at the following locations this week:

  • Tuesday 2:00 – 6:00 Graham Packaging 1070 County Line Road Lakeland, FL Seeking machine operators and forklift drivers
  • Wednesday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Winthrop Shopping Plaza Town Center, Riverview, FL Customer service, Warehouse, Production
  • Thursday 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM Exemplis 6555 Pelican Creek Circle, Riverview, FL Warehouse and forklift drivers
