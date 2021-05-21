Hillsborough Schools to hold on the spot interviews for bus drivers, attendants

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools will be holding on-the-spot job interviews for bus drivers, mechanics, and school bus attendants this weekend.

According to a press release, the interviews will take place Saturday, May 22, from 8 -11 a.m. at the district's transportation center located at 9455 Harney Road Thonotosassa.

Job seekers will be able to meet with recruiters and hiring managers, and even receive job offers on the spot. Representatives will be on hand to answer questions about compensation and employee benefits including health insurance.

It's recommended that job seekers candidates submit an application prior to the event. Click here to register for the event and the steps to apply.