Hillsborough County extends rental assistance program

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County announced on Tuesday that it was extending its Emergency Rental Assistance Program to cover up to three months of prospective rental payments.

The county said the extension was to make sure residents have the help they need.

"Prospective rental payments will be considered on a case-by-case basis and will be paid along with past due rent payments to provide an expanded shelter benefit to both tenants and their landlords. Additional fees, such as late fees, will also be considered for eligible months of approval," a press release said.

The county and the City of Tampa received federal funding to assist people unable to pay rent and utilities because of the financial impacts of COVID-19. The program aims to prevent recipients from dealing with any additional hardships or consequences to living conditions by providing eligible and approved households financial assistance for past-due rent and TECO electric bills.

The county added that landlords play an essential role in the program and are encouraged to actively participate to be eligible for funding. Registration is required landlords to take part as a vendor in the program and receive funds directly on behalf of their approved tenants.

Landlords and residents can learn more by clicking here.