Hillsborough County approves funding for mental health services related to pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. — Leaders in Hillsborough County approved a nearly $2 million contract to provide mental and behavioral health services to help residents impacted by COVID-19.

According to a press release, the 30-month contract will be financed by funds Hillsborough County receives through the American Rescue Plan Act - Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (ARP Funds.) It expires on August 31, 2024.

The contract is with local company Tampa Bay Thrives, which will provide a behavioral program to help residents who are dealing with depression, anxiety, or substance abuse disorder, with a focus on improving early intervention, access, and awareness.

Tampa Bay Thrives will provide a 24-hour Let's Talk line for behavioral health support and navigation, short-term counseling that will serve as a bridge to longer-term care if needed, the release said. As well as a research and awareness campaign focusing on addressing stigma toward mental and behavioral health in Hillsborough County.

Tampa Bay Thrives will also conduct an annual survey of county residents regarding mental health, substance abuse and the impact of COVID-19 to identify service gaps and create solutions.

The nonprofit will create a community-wide marketing campaign focused on reducing the stigma of mental and behavioral health, providing resources, and increasing residents' knowledge of existing resources.

The Let's Talk can be reached at 833-DIAL-111, its website also has other helpful resources.