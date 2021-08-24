Gracepoint launches mobile help center for kids dealing with school stress

TAMPA BAY, Fla — A Tampa non-profit is trying to help children deal with the stress brought on by the pandemic. Gracepoint just launched a brand new mobile crisis team dedicated to students.

Reps will go into Hillsborough county public schools trying to identify children with early signs of anxiety, depression, and OCD. All things Gracepoint says have seen a steep increase over the past year and a half.

"I think a lot of the isolation teenagers and the younger kids are experiencing not being in the schools has really been stressful for them and we've seen depression and anxiety and a lot of isolation."-Roaya Tyson, COO.

Gracepoint leaders say their goal is to avoid unnecessary 'Baker Acts' by intervening early and getting students the resources they need for better mental health.

According to their website, the Mobile Crisis Team has licensed professionals trained specially to work with young people and is available 24/7 in their home, school, or any other safe community location in Hillsborough County. Their number is 813-272-2958.