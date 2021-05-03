Families now have until Aug. 15 to sign up for medical coverage through health insurance marketplace

TAMPA, Fla. — Families without health insurance have a new opportunity to sign up for coverage through the health insurance marketplace through healthcare.gov.

Certified healthcare navigators, who can assist with the sign-up process for free, said four out of five customers can get a plan for around $10 a month with financial help.

For people who missed open enrollment in the fall, there is a new opportunity for you to sign up on healthcare.gov with expanded financial assistance opportunities.

Usually, everyone would only have the open enrollment period to go in, shop for plans, compare the one they have and then enroll in coverage. But now, everyone can look for new plans through August 15. But right now, everyone can look for new plans. That means families can change the plan they're in as well as sign up for the first time.

The Family Healthcare Foundation, a non-profit agency in the Tampa Bay area that helps families find health coverage for free, is helping families take advantage of new, expanded financial assistance opportunities.

Navigators said people are resubmitting their original application for the marketplace and saving an average of $5-$100 per person for medical coverage.

"Previously, families who made too much money were not eligible for advanced premium tax credits on the marketplace," said Katie Turner with the Family Healthcare Foundation. "That is no longer the case. So those who were told previously that they made too much should definitely come back and look at their options."

Additionally, for people who lost their jobs during the pandemic and would like to keep their existing health coverage, the American Rescue Plan will also provide subsidies for COBRA through Sept. 31.

COBRA gives workers and their families who lose their health benefits the right to continue their health insurance after losing a job.