Meditation app promises to help calm your mind, balance your life

Because of this pandemic, many have felt a great deal of anxiety over the last year and a half.

Now with the Delta variant cases spiking, a new meditation app called "Still Life" promises to help calm your mind, balance your life and teach you how stillness can help you feel at peace.

"The messaging itself is really uplifting, supportive. That's always there in your pocket," explains Spencer Atkins, who's the co-founder of Still Life.

The app even walks you through what stillness means.

"So what is stillness? At its core, stillness is a state, a state of awareness. With no perception of the past, not even a split second ago. And no perception of future, not even a split second from now," explains the app.

"It's kind of that state that is really utilized to reboot the system, calm out all that noise that we're all kind of going through right now, the stress, the anxiety," Atkins said.

Atkins believes if you can make stillness a daily practice, it can improve your state of mind, and it starts with how you breathe.

"A slow deep inhale, through the nose, hold it, and just let that breath, fall away slowly, along with any internal noise. stop the words in your mind," the app explains.

"And what that does is really kind of helps activate your parasympathetic nervous system, which is really kind of what we just call the signal that sends to your mind that says everything is going to be okay," Atkins explains.

The meditation app has three features:



The 'Sleep' feature helps you relax into a deeper, more restorative sleep.

The 'Go Mode' helps to energize you with slow, focused movements built on stillness.

The 'SOS' feature is for a fast reboot if you need relief quickly to avert a crisis.

But in the end, the "Still Life" app hopes to get rid of the clutter in your mind and help you become still.

"The benefit of that is a calming sense that everything is OK. And I'm right where I need to be. I do have this sense of balance, and I'm on my path, and I can't get off of it," Atkins said.

There's a free seven-day trial period and if you'd like to try it, click here.