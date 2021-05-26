Life coach shares advice for Black women struggling during COVID-19 pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. — The past year has been challenging for everyone in the country but especially for Black women.

According to the December 2020 jobs report, 154,000 Black women left the labor force due to a lack of employment opportunities and overwhelming caregiving demands.

But a new life coach shares the lessons she learned after going through unique challenges.

"For Black women, we cannot ignore the various systemic oppression's that they're facing and also them just moving through the world as Black women, right? You're dealing with racism, sexism, you name it," explained Trey Anthony, a life coach and motivational speaker.

Anthony was shocked when her partner broke up with her right after becoming a new mom, so she was forced to look within.

"I was so invested in the relationship and so invested in the image that we were putting out there on social media that I would check how many likes we got on a picture on Instagram. But I never checked in with myself and said, 'Hey girl, are you happy?'"

And instead of pretending to be a strong woman like she was taught to do, she allowed herself to become vulnerable.

"And I realized when I gave a really honest and truthful answer, my friends then started to come to me in a much more vulnerable way as well, and expressing what was going on for them," she said.

She also began setting clear and healthy boundaries and embraced other self-care practices.

"You need to take some time for yourself. So then I would just listen to a podcast, maybe take a bubble bath with some lavender oil or maybe go to sleep," she suggested.

And she stopped obsessing about what she saw on social media.

"Get off social media. And don't follow these Instagram-perfect moms or women or lives that don't match yours. It just makes you feel worse about yourself. So that was something that I also did," she recommended.

And remember, she says you're only human so give yourself a break.

"I would say to women, 'you got to put on your oxygen mask first. You can't be everything to everyone at all times,'" Anthony said.

Anthony also recommends asking for help when you need it and don't try to do it all on your own.

She's the author of a new book called 'Black Girl in Love.'

If interested in the book and more about Anthony, go to her website treyanthony.com.