CVS Health offering onsite, virtual mental health services to Tampa Bay residents

TAMPA, Fla. — CVS Health is hoping to help Tampa Bay residents dealing with anxiety and depression brought on by the pandemic.

The company is adding licensed clinical social workers to their MinuteClinics within the following Tampa regional CVS HealthHUB locations:

303 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL 33761

5905 US Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578

5357 Ehrlich Rd., Tampa, FL 33625

8905 Bryan Dairy Rd., Largo, FL 33777

8001 9th St. N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33702

"Through these expanded MinuteClinic services, individuals can receive private mental health assessments, counseling and personalized care plans and referrals to a higher level of care as needed, in-person in our clinics or through a video consultation."

According to CVS Health, there are plans to expand the new mental health counseling services to other communities, but at this time, Tampa Bay is one of only three markets in the country to have access.

To learn more and schedule an in-store or telehealth appointment, call 1-855-417-2486 or visit cvs.com/mentalhealth.