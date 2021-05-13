Hundreds of job opportunities available at CareerSource Tampa Bay annual General Job Fair

TAMPA, Fla. — CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB) is hostings its annual General Job Fair virtually on Thursday with more than 100 employers participating and up to 1,500 job opportunities available.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Job seekers and employers interested in registering for this annual event can go to the CSTB Job Fair page.

Some of the employers include Habitat for Humanity, Aussie Grill (Bloomin’ Brands), The University of South Florida, Wells Fargo Bank, A & Associates, Sunrise Community, Gulf Marne Repair, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Maschmeyer Concrete, MaidPro of Tampa, Performance Clean, LLC, ACTS, Inc., JMI Resource, The IHC Group, and EasterSeals Florida.

“We are so excited to be hosting the General Job Fair event for another year,” says Astrid Mosterd, CSTB Sector Strategist. “We had to make adjustments due to COVID-19 this year, but we will be hosting this large event virtually for our Hillsborough community.”

If you're unable to attend the job fair, you can search for job opportunities here.