Menu

Watch

Rebound

Actions

Hillsborough County emergency rental assistance program ready to help tenants, landlords

items.[0].image.alt
ASNN
for rent.jpg
Posted at 11:36 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 11:36:02-04

Landlords and tenants seeking relief in Hillsborough County can now apply for funds online through the county's relief program.

The Rapid Response Recovery Program's (R3) Emergency Rental Assistance opened to landlords on Tuesday, March 16. The program opens to some renters on March 23.

Key Registration and Application Dates

  • Tuesday, March 16 at 10 AM: Landlord registration begins
  • Tuesday, March 23 at 10 AM: Applications open for eligible households at or below 50% Area Median Income (AMI) or with zero income 90 days prior
  • Monday, April 12 at 8 AM: Applications open for eligible households at or below 80% AMI

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Florida Resources & Information
Find Jobs in Tampa Bay via Indeed Taking Action for You Florida Department of Economic Opportunity