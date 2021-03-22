Hillsborough County emergency rental assistance program ready to help tenants, landlords

Landlords and tenants seeking relief in Hillsborough County can now apply for funds online through the county's relief program.

The Rapid Response Recovery Program's (R3) Emergency Rental Assistance opened to landlords on Tuesday, March 16. The program opens to some renters on March 23.

Key Registration and Application Dates



Tuesday, March 16 at 10 AM : Landlord registration begins

Tuesday, March 23 at 10 AM : Applications open for eligible households at or below 50% Area Median Income (AMI) or with zero income 90 days prior

Monday, April 12 at 8 AM: Applications open for eligible households at or below 80% AMI

