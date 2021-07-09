The Pineapple Projects celebrates one year of redecorating homes of struggling Tampa Bay families

LARGO, Fla. — A year ago, there were two families.

Now, there are 15.

Fifteen families who struggled during the pandemic and are now living in lovingly redecorated homes.

All thanks to the superheroic ladies of the Pineapple Projects, who use big hearts and keen eyes for home decorating to lift up neighbors in need.

“I feel like it's become a movement in the community,” says Pineapple Projects CEO Ashley Cornetet. “People want to be a part of this.”

In just one year, this donations-based initiative has indeed turned into something bigger, something special, moving from a small storage space to a giant warehouse chockful of donated furniture and household items, games for kids, bed linens and more.

The women work with social groups in the area to identify families who could use a helping hand. Then the helpers meet with the families, learn their design tastes, and get to work matching the best furniture and decor to enhance the homes.

On July 17, the Pineapple Projects will celebrate their one-year anniversary with a fundraising bash at the Big Catch in St. Pete.

To find out more about the Pineapple Projects, click here.