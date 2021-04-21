Patrick 'the Giver' Rhodes wants to deliver 2,021 free lunches to Tampa Bay area healthcare heroes

TAMPA, Fla. — He calls himself "Patrick the Giver."

And boy, does the nickname fit.

A year ago, Tampa's Patrick Rhodes decided to do something nice for local heroes. He bought pizza for some healthcare workers.

Then, because it felt right, because it felt good, he bought lunch for hospital heroes again.

And again.

And again, delivering the meals during lunch breaks from his job at a bank.

"My heart was just heavy with everything going on in the world," says Rhodes. "All the negativity. That stuff can get you down. So I just wanted spread some kindness and spark a talk about giving and being kind in your community."

A year later, Patrick wants to deliver 2,021 lunches to workers at AdventHealth facilities around Tampa Bay and the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital.

But now he has some extra help.

Thanks to social media, Patrick's mission has gone worldwide. Donations to help are rolling in. The Inspire Brands restaurant group, including Buffalo Wild Wings, is helping him, too.

Even none other than Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson heard about Patrick's mission, and sent him a video message, plus donations of food and water.

"That was crazy," smiles Rhodes.

On a recent Tuesday, Patrick delivered 100 free lunches to AdventHealth Tampa. He usually makes deliveries there about twice a month.

Director of Nursing Nicholle Henning and staff presented Patrick with surprise balloons, a sweet treat plus an engraved keepsake thanking him for lifting them up.

"As nurses we forget to take care of ourselves," says Nicholle. "So it means a lot when a member of the community takes care of us."

