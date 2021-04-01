Menu

Watch

Rebound

Actions

Blake High School students open 'Blake Boutique' shopping experience for peers affected by pandemic

Donations of new and gently used items needed
items.[0].image.alt
Blake High School TV & Film
blake.jpeg
Posted at 4:12 AM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 04:12:59-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Blake High School's Kayla Crain and Sofia Jaramillo are merging fashion and feelings to help fellow students in need.

The two theater program stars have been instrumental in launching the "Blake Boutique," a free private on-campus clothing and essentials store for students and families struggling during the pandemic.

"One of the main reasons behind the Blake Boutique is that no student or family should ever be embarrassed for needing basic essentials that everybody needs," says Kayla.

Donations have poured in from theater students and parents, from the rest of the school and the community.

But more donations are needed, including formal wear for proms and events, professional clothes for college and job interviews, and athletic wear for students participating in team sports.

"They're so wise beyond their years," says lead teacher Pamela Glas of the students involved in setting up the boutique. "They have an idea of what the need is. But they also don't want anyone to have a sense of embarrassment."

For more information on the Blake Boutique, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Florida Resources & Information
Find Jobs in Tampa Bay via Indeed Taking Action for You Florida Department of Economic Opportunity