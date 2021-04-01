Blake High School students open 'Blake Boutique' shopping experience for peers affected by pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. — Blake High School's Kayla Crain and Sofia Jaramillo are merging fashion and feelings to help fellow students in need.

The two theater program stars have been instrumental in launching the "Blake Boutique," a free private on-campus clothing and essentials store for students and families struggling during the pandemic.

"One of the main reasons behind the Blake Boutique is that no student or family should ever be embarrassed for needing basic essentials that everybody needs," says Kayla.

Donations have poured in from theater students and parents, from the rest of the school and the community.

But more donations are needed, including formal wear for proms and events, professional clothes for college and job interviews, and athletic wear for students participating in team sports.

"They're so wise beyond their years," says lead teacher Pamela Glas of the students involved in setting up the boutique. "They have an idea of what the need is. But they also don't want anyone to have a sense of embarrassment."

For more information on the Blake Boutique, click here.