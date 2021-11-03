Community co-working Space opens in Dunedin

A brand new co-working space just opened in Dunedin.

Hope Grove will also be offering drop-off childcare and workshops. Right now, they are offering A Mindful Mama series, a series on motherhood support.

For Founder Heather Miniello, Hope Grove is a place to build community. "So I wanted to bring back the community feeling and offer a safe space for people to come work throughout the week. But also come just to have a support system, a group of friends and co-workers not have to feel like they're stuck at home and or need to go to the office to get that," Miniello explains.

The groups and workshops will also vary.

"We have professionals in our community leading them, everything from therapist to sound meditation practitioners, to holistic living, how to cook healthy at home, on the cheap. All sorts of village and community support types," says Miniello.

