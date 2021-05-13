City of Tampa wants to certify minority-owned businesses as potential vendors

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa wants to help minority-owned businesses owners navigate the City's certification process so they can become a potential vendor.

Mayor Jane Castor launched the Bridges to Business vendor certification initiative in July 2019. Its mission is to connect City Hall directly to businesses in the neighborhoods they serve.

During in-person events, minority business owners can complete certification applications, learn how to navigate through the bid process and receive information on upcoming contract opportunities.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, the initiative shifted to a virtual format. Thanks to vaccination efforts, the in-person events are resuming.

The first Bridges to Business event is being held on Thursday, May 13 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Barksdale Older Active Adult Center at 1801 North Lincoln Avenue.

Members of the City's Equal Business Opportunity, Purchasing, and Contract Administration departments be on hand to help navigate business owners one-on-one.

Bridges to Business is a free service, but pre-registration for the event is required due to space limitations. You can register by clicking here.

If you are unable to attend in person, you can still participate virtually. An option to do that is on the registration page.

The City says it is looking to certify firms specializing in building maintenance, construction services, public works and other related services before its subcontractor networking event in June.

During next month's event, firms will have a chance to compete for contracting opportunities with prime contractors.

For more information about Bridges to Business, call Gregory Hart, the program's Managing Director, at (813) 274-5522 during normal business hours.