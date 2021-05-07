Busch Gardens virtual hiring events take place all May long

TAMPA, Fla. — Throughout the month of May, Busch Gardens is hosting virtual hiring events.
The events take place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every applicant hired is also entered for a chance to win a free Serengeti Safi tour, according to the event description.
Busch Gardens is looking to fill the following positions and more.
- Culinary Operations
- Lifeguards (Paid Certification Included)
- Park Operations
- Merchandise
- Entertainment
- Security
The hourly rate is up to $13 an hour and certain positions can get up to a $600 bonus, according to the application site.
Applicants must be 16 and older. Click here for more information.