Busch Gardens virtual hiring events take place all May long

TAMPA, Fla. — Throughout the month of May, Busch Gardens is hosting virtual hiring events.

The events take place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and every applicant hired is also entered for a chance to win a free Serengeti Safi tour, according to the event description.

Busch Gardens is looking to fill the following positions and more.



Culinary Operations

Lifeguards (Paid Certification Included)

Park Operations

Merchandise

Entertainment

Security

The hourly rate is up to $13 an hour and certain positions can get up to a $600 bonus, according to the application site.

Applicants must be 16 and older. Click here for more information.