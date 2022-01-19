40 companies looking to hire at Tampa Veterans Job Fair Thursday

This week, RecruitMilitary and DAV will help Tampa veterans and their families reset their careers by connecting them with employers seeking their military-trained talent. The Tampa Veterans Job Fair will be held on Thursday January 20 at Amalie Arena from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

The participating companies include:

A First Choice

ADT

Benefytt Technologies

BioLife Plasma Services

Brevard County

C-Innovation

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

Cintas Corporation

City Of Largo

Collier County Sheriff's Office

Disabled American Veterans

Dynagrid Construction Group

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

First Command Financial Services

Florida Department of Revenue, Child Support Process

Fort Myers Police Department

GAF Materials Corporation

Gordon Food Service

Gulf Coast JFCSHeavy Equipment Colleges of America

J.J. Taylor Distributing

Konecranes, Inc.

Largo Police Department

Mattress Firm

Mettler Toledo

Military Sealift Command

National Aviation Academy

National Oceanic & Atmospheric Admin.

Novetta

Onward to Opportunity

PepsiCo

Pure Air Control Services

Seacoast Bank

Spectrum

Traliant

University of Florida Police Department

Valet Living

Veterans Florida

WestRock

Wiley Education Services

The Job Fair will take place on the Promenade Level Concourse. Enter the stadium from the plaza and take the Grand staircase to Gate A. Those who require ADA accommodations should go to the Premium Assistance gate prior to the Grand staircase. Staff will be onsite to offer assistance.

The venue may require attendees be wanded and that their bags be searched prior to entrance to the stadium. Please allow extra time.

Complimentary parking is available in the Pam Iorio Lot at 301 Channelside Dr. courtesy of the City of Tampa Parking Division.