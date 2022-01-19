40 companies looking to hire at Tampa Veterans Job Fair Thursday

This week, RecruitMilitary and DAV will help Tampa veterans and their families reset their careers by connecting them with employers seeking their military-trained talent. The Tampa Veterans Job Fair will be held on Thursday January 20 at Amalie Arena from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
The participating companies include:
A First Choice
ADT
Benefytt Technologies
BioLife Plasma Services
Brevard County
C-Innovation
Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)
Cintas Corporation
City Of Largo
Collier County Sheriff's Office
Disabled American Veterans
Dynagrid Construction Group
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
First Command Financial Services
Florida Department of Revenue, Child Support Process
Fort Myers Police Department
GAF Materials Corporation
Gordon Food Service
Gulf Coast JFCSHeavy Equipment Colleges of America
J.J. Taylor Distributing
Konecranes, Inc.
Largo Police Department
Mattress Firm
Mettler Toledo
Military Sealift Command
National Aviation Academy
National Oceanic & Atmospheric Admin.
Novetta
Onward to Opportunity
PepsiCo
Pure Air Control Services
Seacoast Bank
Spectrum
Traliant
University of Florida Police Department
Valet Living
Veterans Florida
WestRock
Wiley Education Services
The Job Fair will take place on the Promenade Level Concourse. Enter the stadium from the plaza and take the Grand staircase to Gate A. Those who require ADA accommodations should go to the Premium Assistance gate prior to the Grand staircase. Staff will be onsite to offer assistance.
The venue may require attendees be wanded and that their bags be searched prior to entrance to the stadium. Please allow extra time.
Complimentary parking is available in the Pam Iorio Lot at 301 Channelside Dr. courtesy of the City of Tampa Parking Division.