Watch Now
SportsBaseballTampa Bay Rays

Actions

Rays trade Jason Adam, Isaac Parades as trade deadline approaches

Rays also traded third baseman Isaac Parades to the Cubs
Rays Blue Jays Baseball
Chris Young/AP
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Jason Adam (47) reacts on the mound during eighth inning American League MLB baseball action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
Rays Blue Jays Baseball
Tigers Rays Baseball
Posted at
and last updated

The Tampa Bay Rays traded right-handed reliever Jason Adam to the San Diego Padres for three minor-league prospects Sunday.

Adam (4-2, 2.49 ERA, four saves) emerged as one of the top relievers available on the trade market. The Padres will send RHP Dylan Lesko, outfielder Homer Bush Jr. and catcher J.D. Gonzalez in return.

“This was an extremely tough morning saying goodbye to Jason, who has meant so much to our organization on and off the field,” Rays President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander said. “But, we are excited to see these three guys we obtained from San Diego grow in our system.”

The Rays have been active sellers as Tuesday’s trade deadline approaches. They traded outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners and RHP Zach Eflin to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Earlier this month, Tampa Bay traded RHP Aaron Civale to the Milwaukee Brewers and reliever Phil Maton to the New York Mets.

According to EPSN, the Rays also traded third baseman Isaac Parades to the Cubs. In return, the Rays will receive the Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel and two prospects.

"These laws must be changed, things must be changed,"
Florida father Brandon Marteliz is fighting for daughter after a judge says his consent was not needed for adoption.

Dad fights for daughter after judge says his consent was not needed for adoption

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.