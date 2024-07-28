Rays trade Jason Adam, Isaac Parades as trade deadline approaches

The Tampa Bay Rays traded right-handed reliever Jason Adam to the San Diego Padres for three minor-league prospects Sunday.

Adam (4-2, 2.49 ERA, four saves) emerged as one of the top relievers available on the trade market. The Padres will send RHP Dylan Lesko, outfielder Homer Bush Jr. and catcher J.D. Gonzalez in return.

“This was an extremely tough morning saying goodbye to Jason, who has meant so much to our organization on and off the field,” Rays President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander said. “But, we are excited to see these three guys we obtained from San Diego grow in our system.”

The Rays have been active sellers as Tuesday’s trade deadline approaches. They traded outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners and RHP Zach Eflin to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Earlier this month, Tampa Bay traded RHP Aaron Civale to the Milwaukee Brewers and reliever Phil Maton to the New York Mets.

According to EPSN, the Rays also traded third baseman Isaac Parades to the Cubs. In return, the Rays will receive the Cubs third baseman Christopher Morel and two prospects.