DNC to begin virtual roll call process to make Harris the presidential nominee

On Tuesday, Democratic National Committee officials announced Kamala Harris was the only candidate to qualify for the Democratic presidential ballot. The virtual roll call to formally nominate Harris as the Democratic candidate will now begin on Thursday, August 1 and end on Monday, August 5.

"Democratic delegates from across the nation made their voices heard, overwhelmingly backing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee," DNC Chair Jaime Harrison and DNCC Chair Minyon Moore said in a statement. "“Our delegates have an important responsibility — and opportunity — in the days ahead to cast their history-making ballots for Vice President Harris, ensuring that she will be on the ballot in every state this November."

3,923 delegates petitioned for Harris to be on the ballot. She has the support of 99% of participating delegates.

No other candidates secured the 300 delegate signatures required to make it onto the ballot for nomination.

The DNC will hold an electronic roll call starting 9:00 AM ET on August 1 and ending at 6:00 PM ET on August 5.

Since Harris has already secured the support of a majority of pledged and automatic delegates, the votes of all those delegates will be counted on the first ballot.

Harris signed forms declaring her candidacy for U.S. president on Saturday.

Democratic party leaders have indicated they would like Harris to select her running mate by August 7th. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have all been floated as leading contenders.