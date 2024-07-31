Harris to campaign in battleground states with unnamed running mate next week

Vice President Kamala Harris is planning to travel the country with her unnamed running mate next week.

A source familiar with the plans tells Scripps News that the pair will start their tour in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Many have speculated that the Philadelphia stop is a sign that Harris will pick Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate. However, Scripps News has been told that Harris has still not decided on who will join her in taking on former President Donald Trump and his VP pick JD Vance.

Shapiro, along with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are reportedly on the shortlist to be the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

It will be a busy week for whomever Harris picks: After a stop in Philadelphia, the pair will also campaign in Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Harris is closing in on becoming the official Democratic presidential nominee. Beginning Thursday, the party will hold a virtual roll call to start the process of nominating Harris. She has already secured the support of a majority of pledged and automatic delegates, making the roll call more of a formality.

No other candidates have secured the 300 delegate signatures required to make it onto the ballot for nomination.

Harris is expected to officially accept the nomination at the Democratic National Convention, which will take place from Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.