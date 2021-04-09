Officials: Piney Point water pumping into the ocean has stopped, for now

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla- — Manatee officials say all pumping of the untreated water from Piney Point to Port Manatee has stopped.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says the main goal right now is to make sure any pumping in the future is treated to reduce the nutrients entering the water.

The DEP says by stopping untreated discharge, ecological impacts to the area will be mitigated. So far, no fish kills have been reported in the area.

Here is a quick recap on the situation as of April 9:

Discharges to Port Manatee have stopped.