Florida DEP files motion for emergency hearing due to possibility of another Piney Point breach

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) filed a motion for an emergency hearing due to the possibility of another Piney Point breach.

The DEP says HRK, the owners of Piney Point, has failed to safely operate the phosphogypsum stack system at the site and remove the water in the compartments atop the stacks. It is required they do so by HRK's Consent Order with the department.

According to the DEP, combined with significant rain volumes expected over the next couple of months, the potential for overtopping the compartments into the surrounding areas, including Bishop Harbor poses an imminent threat to the public health and safety and the environment.

"The request for emergency hearing is another step to ensure the safe operation and ultimately the final closure of wastewater impoundments atop the site's phosphogypsum stack system. The department expects HRK to continue to explore all short-term water management options to remove water from the site, such as piping and trucking water to nearby water treatment facilities, until a receiver is appointed and long-term water management remedies are in place," the DEP said.

The DEP said department inspectors are on-site overseeing site preparations as staff works to secure heavy equipment and water treatment elements. They are also adjusting water management levels in the ponds to ensure the site can endure tropical or hurricane-force winds and rain.

Additional pumps and generators are also available in case of potential power outages.

