Pinellas County launches program to aid residents of flood-prone neighborhood

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Walter Smutz needs a change, and he needs one fast.

He lives in Twin City, a flood-prone mobile home park in Pinellas County that flooded just last month.

“Roof leaking. Floors are warped,” he recalled. “Water going all the way to my screen porch.”

It’s a problem so bad, Pinellas County Government has declared many of the homes “substantially damaged” and given people living in them an expensive choice: elevate them or relocate them.

“I can’t afford it. That’s the position,” said Smutz. “I’m worried about how much longer I can make it until I can find a safer place.”

However, in a Thursday night meeting, Pinellas County leaders laid out a plan to help.

Thanks to recently-acquired state funding, a new program will provide many in Twin City Mobile Home Park up to $30,000 in assistance that can be used to relocate mobile homes, elevate them, or rent elsewhere.

“We understand the condition that many of those residents are living in, and the reality is, it’s not by choice,” explained Assistant County Administrator Tom Almonte. “We have a responsibility as a county [to help].”

Almonte hopes people will accept the help. To receive the assistance, you must apply on the county’s website, provide certain documents, and meet income requirements.

“They will have to go through a process, and that’s why this is one out of four meetings that we’ll be having with the community,” Almonte said.

However, during the Thursday meeting, there were questions, concerns, and skepticism from some in the room, including Smutz, who might make just a bit too much to be eligible for the help.

“I’m praying in my situation. I’m borderline and hoping I can qualify, but I’m going to give the case manager a chance to see if they can help me,” he said.

Still, he’s hopeful and grateful the county is trying to help, because he says staying in his current home is simply not an option.

“We’re gambling. I mean, right now, we’re blessed we’ve made it this far. But what happens if that big, big storm comes our way?” he said.

Meanwhile, Almonte said the owner of the mobile home park could soon face consequences and enforcement actions brought by the county.

“To be completely honest, the owner has not been very responsive to the county,” he said.