Pinellas County begins mailing substantial damage letters to anxious homeowners

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It feels like the definition of insanity.
Lately, Kandra Covert has been doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.
Each and every afternoon, she checks her mailbox for a very important letter.
She did so again Tuesday.
“Nothing here again,” she said with a sign. “Still nothing.”
When it arrives, the letter from Pinellas County will tell her if she can rebuild her Belleair Beach home or not.
Her home that’s been in bad shape for two months now ever since Hurricane Helene’s surge.
Home security cameras captured the devastation in her home as floodwaters rushed in. Her house took on a little more than a foot of water.
“It was probably about mid-receptacle,” she said while pointing at her walls, which have since had about three feet of drywall removed.
Two months later, Covert is still waiting for Pinellas County to determine if the home is substantially damaged.
If it is, she’ll have to elevate the home or walk away from it. If it’s not, she can rebuild.
“Everyone that I’ve spoken to has said, ‘You’re fine. Everything is good. You’re good to move along.’ But I’m not hearing that in a letter form,” she said.
In a Tuesday news release, Pinellas County said letters are on the way. They’ll be mailed out in the coming days.
But it’ll take weeks, possibly through the end of December.
“It’s just been a really long road,” Covert said.
Her patience is wearing thin.
“I just literally take it day by day and just kind of figure out what’s next every day. And every day’s different,” she said.
Her new drywall has been delivered and is ready to go. Her new furniture is too. A brand-new sofa is still boxed in the living room.
She'd like to unbox it, but she needs permission to rebuild. She needs her current insanity to end.
Read more from Pinellas County Government’s news release:
Residents in the flood hazard area don’t have to wait for a substantial damage letter if they: (1) have a permit application ready to file and, (2) live in unincorporated Pinellas County. Residents outside of unincorporated Pinellas should contact their city for specific information about their substantial damage program and permitting information.
Residents with properties in unincorporated Pinellas County that had minor damage –less than 12’’ of water and below power outlets – can apply for permits now. More information on the storm permitting process can be found at [pinellas.gov/stormpermits]Pinellas.gov/stormpermits.
Residents with more extensive damage can also apply for a permit which will first proceed with a “detailed substantial damage assessment.” The review will include an analysis of an itemized repair estimate vs. structure value to determine if it is considered substantially damaged. Permit applications deemed NOT substantially damaged, will move forward with floodplain permit review processes. A full overview of the substantial damage assessment and determination process can be found at Pinellas.gov/sdsi.Moving forward with unpermitted work can carry significant risks, including shoddy work by unlicensed contractors and the possibility of having to undo the work at your own expense.
When a resident is not intending to “self-perform” repairs, they should be wary of contractors asking homeowners to obtain owner/builder permits. A comprehensive list of licensed and insured contractors can be found online at https://contractorsearch.pcclb.com/. State certified contractor licenses can be verified at www.myfloridalicense.com.
A substantial damage determination means that a property owner’s estimated cost to repair their home in a flood hazard area could equal or exceed 49 percent of the Actual Cash Value of the structure. To keep coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program and maintain other federal benefits, the County’s building code requires all buildings in flood hazard areas that make substantial repairs or improvements to elevate or rebuild to avoid flooding again.
Residents who received a substantial damage letter can find essential information at www.pinellas.gov/sdsi. They may also call (727) 464-3888, option 5, to speak with an expert.