Pinellas County begins mailing substantial damage letters to anxious homeowners

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — It feels like the definition of insanity.

Lately, Kandra Covert has been doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Each and every afternoon, she checks her mailbox for a very important letter.

She did so again Tuesday.

“Nothing here again,” she said with a sign. “Still nothing.”

When it arrives, the letter from Pinellas County will tell her if she can rebuild her Belleair Beach home or not.

Her home that’s been in bad shape for two months now ever since Hurricane Helene’s surge.

Home security cameras captured the devastation in her home as floodwaters rushed in. Her house took on a little more than a foot of water.

“It was probably about mid-receptacle,” she said while pointing at her walls, which have since had about three feet of drywall removed.

Two months later, Covert is still waiting for Pinellas County to determine if the home is substantially damaged.

If it is, she’ll have to elevate the home or walk away from it. If it’s not, she can rebuild.

“Everyone that I’ve spoken to has said, ‘You’re fine. Everything is good. You’re good to move along.’ But I’m not hearing that in a letter form,” she said.

In a Tuesday news release, Pinellas County said letters are on the way. They’ll be mailed out in the coming days.

But it’ll take weeks, possibly through the end of December.

“It’s just been a really long road,” Covert said.

Her patience is wearing thin.

“I just literally take it day by day and just kind of figure out what’s next every day. And every day’s different,” she said.

Her new drywall has been delivered and is ready to go. Her new furniture is too. A brand-new sofa is still boxed in the living room.

She'd like to unbox it, but she needs permission to rebuild. She needs her current insanity to end.

Read more from Pinellas County Government’s news release: