People are putting all kinds of foods into their waffle makers

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

It’s been on-trend for some time for people to use waffle makers to create more than just waffles. You may have noticed the social media trend where content creators convert their mini waffle irons into a kitchen gadget responsible for all manner of meals . A peek at “WaffleTok” is all you need to start your journey down the (delicious!) rabbit hole.

Jumping on this bandwagon is easy. All you need is one of the best mini waffle makers on the market. One of the products driving this trend is the Dash Mini Maker, which comes in many colors and designs. It’s a four-inch waffle-maker you can get for just $9.99 and up. You can also buy versions of the Dash that make waffles in different shapes, like hearts or snowflakes. (This makes a great gift!)

Although it’s hard to be 100% certain where this trend started, it may have its origins with the “chaffle” (cheese and waffle) that first appeared back in 2019. Keto enthusiasts were quick to make the chaffle a part of their low-carb diet. They also started using it as a springboard for creating bread replacements that worked better with their eating goals.

With the super fast cooking time the best waffle makers offer, creating new foods is both easy and fun. Here are a few ideas for you to use with yours:

The Chaffle

Chaffles can be minimalist and simple: simply add a layer of shredded cheese, break an egg into the cheese and put another layer of cheese on your greased waffle maker. Close the lid and cook until your waffle maker tells you it’s done — about five minutes. That’s really it, although you may need to let your chaffles sit for a few minutes to crisp up.

You can eat the resulting chaffle by itself, dip into ranch dressing, or use it in place of bread in a sandwich. You can also add anything you like to it to change the flavor profile, from mac and cheese and cottage cheese to buffalo chicken and jalapeños, as TikToker @ketocraigs did when making a jalapeño popper chaffle that has cream cheese on top.

Savory Waffles

If you’re not so worried about being keto, you can use your mini waffle maker to create grilled cheese sandwiches, hash browns, mozzarella sticks and so much more. You could use sweet potatoes instead of regular ones, make omelettes, put some rice sushi inside to make crispy rice waffles, or heat up quesadillas this way.

One enterprising TikToker, @dishingwithamanda, even made a Korean spam waffle that has veggies, soy sauce, sesame oil and flour. She tops it with kewpie mayo, sriracha and sesame seeds. Yum!

Sweet Desserts And Snacks

But don’t limit yourself to savory items. As it turns out, you can also use the waffle maker to make s’mores, brownies, cinnamon rolls and all kinds of amazing items that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

In this video, TikToker @jasmin.eatz uses the Dash heart-shaped waffle maker and red velvet cake mix to create Valentine’s Day-themed treats. Smart!

The lesson? You can put pretty anything in a waffle maker. Since it’s basically a machine with heated plates that surround your food, it’s a simple cooking system and there’s no reason to limit yourself to waffle batter.

Of course, some foods will turn out better than others: As Eater points out, waffling croissants ruins the lamination between layers, for example. If you don’t want to mess up your kitchen with your own experiments, we highly recommend the hashtag #canitwaffle. Enjoy!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.