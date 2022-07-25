This Versatile Little Toaster Oven Can Cover All Of Your Baking Needs

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you want to be able to toast and bake quickly without having to constantly turn on your full-sized oven, consider purchasing a countertop toaster oven. This Panasonic toaster oven from Amazon has thousands of 5-star reviews.

The Panasonic NB-G110P-K FlashXpress Toaster Oven can replace both your toaster and oven and has six preset cooking functions so you can cook, bake, defrost, reheat and toast a variety of foods with one touch. The Panasonic toaster oven works by using two infrared oven heating elements at the front and back and does not require preheating.

The toaster oven’s 9-inch baking rack is connected to the oven door, so it pulls back toward you when you open the door. This means you don’t have to touch the hot rack to get your food. It also includes an auto shut-off feature, which prevents overcooking and burning.

The toaster oven comes in black, silver or white. Both silver and white currently priced at about $150, while the black is around $248 right now. Measuring 13.9 by 10.3 by 7.8 inches, it should fit on most countertops.

With nearly 8,000 reviews, the Panasonic toaster oven has a total rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customers say it is easy to use and clean — one of the best toasters they’ve ever owned and used. Many mention how well it does when reheating pizza.

One customer who gave it a full five stars calls it a “bachelor’s dream” and says they read a lot of reviews before deciding on the Panasonic toaster oven.

“It’s weird being excited about a toaster oven, but this thing is LEGIT. As a bachelor, it’s a pain to fire up the oven every time you want to put down a Hot Pocket. I also didn’t have a toaster, so this solved both problems,” Ross G. wrote. “It does have an interesting design. People will comment on it. I can’t quite tell if it looks futuristic or like a fossil from the early ’70s. But I like it. And it cooks like a champion.”

Another 5-star review says that the toaster is amazing and exceeded expectations.

“I roast my own coffee at home and needed to replace my cheap dying toaster oven. I wanted something that could reach 500 F, thinking I needed that to roast the beans fast enough. Well, my first batch of beans burned within 3 minutes at 500 F! I was stunned at how quickly it was able to dry them out. It heats up extremely fast, and it even cools down quickly when the cycle is over,” Chunky Bacon! wrote. “If you’re looking for a great toaster oven at a decent price, this is the one. I am beyond satisfied. Well done, Panasonic. Bravo!”

If you’re looking for something just a bit different, you’ll find several other toaster ovens on Amazon as well, like this Hamilton Beach 2-in-1 Countertop Oven that is currently on sale for $99.

The Hamilton Beach countertop oven switches from an extra-wide slot toaster to an oven with the slide of a lever. It has a separate toast shade selector, bake and broil functions and a 60-minute timer with auto-shutoff.

With nearly 5,000 5-star reviews, customers say it is easy to use and clean. They also note this is a space saver and doesn’t take up much room on kitchen counters.

For an even lower-priced option, this Black+Decker 4-Slice Convection Oven is on sale for about $44. The Black+Decker convection oven is designed for even toasting of up to four slices of bread at once and fits a 9-inch pizza.

The convection oven has a 30-minute timer and can bake, broil, toast or keep food warm. It also has a removable crumb tray and measures 16.4 by 11.3 by 9.4 inches.

Do you need a toaster oven for your kitchen?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.