Organizations team up in East Tampa to provide hot meals, necessities after Hurricane Milton

TAMPA, Fla. — The NAACP teamed up with the Red Cross and Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in East Tampa to provide hot meals and resources for those who were impacted by Hurricane Milton.

“There’s no limit. So, if a family comes up and says they need eight plates, we give them eight plates,” said Yvette Lewis, president of the NAACP Hillsborough County branch.

People lined up Friday evening to receive a free, hot meal. Many of these families lost electricity for days after Hurricane Milton, causing them to lose all of the food they had in their refrigerators.

“People lost water too. People didn’t have water. Some people's house got completely wiped out,” said Jerome James, who came with his family to get a meal.

“They have baked chicken today, rice and carrots,” said Lewis. She said the food has been a hit with people this entire week. “The food is so good and it smells so good and, so, you should’ve seen those kids' faces when they were walking home and just eating. It’s such a joy to see,” said Lewis.

They weren’t just giving out food and water. They were also providing necessities. “Lotion, baby items, formula, personal hygiene products, soap, deodorant,” said Lewis.

One father told us he’s just thankful for receiving a hot meal and that this is the time for the Tampa Bay community to stick together.

“Like tomorrow, we’re going across town to Pinellas County to go get food to pass out to everybody, too. So, not only are they helping us and tomorrow we’re helping somebody else. So, it’s all a blessing from God,” said James Howell.

Lewis said they will be at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, starting at 12:00 to serve lunch and give out supplies to those who need them.