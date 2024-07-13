Oldsmar will unveil development proposals for city hall site next week

OLDSMAR, Fla. — Billy Judy has lived in Oldsmar for a very long time.

“I love this little town,” he said.

However, he wishes there was more to love.

He says the city at the top of Tampa Bay could use more restaurants and bars, unique shops, and parking spaces.

“Right now, you know, our downtown — there really isn’t a downtown,” Judy said.

But an effort to breathe new life into Oldsmar finally looks promising.

Next Wednesday, community members are invited to an open house where the city will reveal two plans to develop the 8-acre city-owned site around Oldsmar City Hall.

The proposals could include amenities like townhomes, apartments, condos, shops and restaurants.

“I think this is going to be the focal point of the future of our city,” said Oldsmar Mayor Dan Saracki.

But deciding how it should be developed has produced years of debate and disagreement. That’s why Mayor Dan Saracki says the upcoming meeting is so important.

In it, community members will get their say on how this prime piece of real estate should be developed and if they agree or disagree with the two proposals.

“Their voice will be heard on that land right there,” the mayor said, as he pointed to the site. “That downtown.”

As for Judy’s voice, he’s hoping for minimal new housing.

“A smaller number would be just fine,” he said. “Traffic’s already dense enough.”

However, he would love to see new restaurants and bars on the city hall site.

The community open house is next Wednesday, July 17 at the Oldsmar Public Library. You can drop in any time between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.