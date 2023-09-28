Non-profit delivers fresh produce to 20,000 seniors a month

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A non-profit organization in St. Pete sends out an SOS five days a week, 52 weeks a year. However, in this case, the SOS stands for Saving Our Seniors.

Founder Kelli Casto started out delivering medical equipment to those in need. Then, during the pandemic, she transitioned into food, and now they are delivering fresh fruits and vegetables to 20,000 seniors every month.

Casto treats every senior like they’re her grandparents.

“I just love the elderly, and I also think they are the most forgotten population in our society, and they have paved the way for you and I, and we need to give back to them, especially by providing them quality food,” said Casto.

Every morning, Kelli drives to local farms at 3 a.m. to fill her trailer with the freshest produce available, then delivers it, free of charge, to senior centers and assisted living facilities across Central Florida.

“We aren’t just targeting low-income seniors; I find that all seniors across the board are struggling, especially with inflation and the cost of goods,” said Casto.

Many of these seniors say picking their favorite fruits and vegetables out of the SOS trailer is the highlight of their day.

“If it wasn’t for them, there would be times where I would have no meals, but with them helping out, it makes me where I don’t have to stress as much,” said Thomas Jordan.

“It’s helped me to live within my budget,” said Joanne Arnold.

Casto’s favorite part is the reaction.

“I know that this week they are going to be able to eat; sometimes seniors are living on such a limited income they go without fresh produce because a canned item can last little longer,” said Casto.

She's also gotten to know many of these seniors by name.

“Some of them, I’ve become one of their best friends, their granddaughter, you know,” said Casto. “

Casto said right now, they are really looking for corporate sponsorship. For more information on Saving Our Seniors and how you can help through donations or volunteerism, go to savingourseniors.org.