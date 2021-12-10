Watch
UK court permits Assange extradition to US on spying charges

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
FILE - Julian Assange, the 40-year-old WikiLeaks founder, arrives at the Supreme Court in London, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012. Assange's legal team is making a final effort at Britain's Supreme Court to avoid his extradition to Sweden. Assange is wanted by Swedish authorities over sex crimes allegations stemming from a visit to the country in 2010. He denies any wrongdoing.(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
Posted at 6:18 AM, Dec 10, 2021
LONDON (AP) — A British appellate court has opened the door for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States.

The High Court in London overturned a lower court that found Assange's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system.

A lower court judge earlier this year refused an American request to extradite Assange to the U.S. to face spying charges over WikiLeaks' publication of secret military documents a decade ago.

The judge said Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

The appellate court ruled Friday that U.S. assurances were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely.

The ruling is likely to be appealed.

