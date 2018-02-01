Steve Irwin's widow says she hasn't dated since his death

"Steve was someone who was larger than life and really did live life to the fullest. Even though he died at 44, years of age he lived such a full life and that’s what I want to do and share, " Terri said.
Terri isn't the only Irwin continuing Steve's legacy. His daughter Bindi and son Robert have also been involved in the zoo and promoting animal conservation.
"Dad, you give me strength every day. These memories will live with me forever. I miss you with all my heart but I'm beyond grateful for the time we had. I hope someday we are all together again. I love you," Bindi wrote last June on Instagram.