Russia recognizes Ukraine-held areas as part of rebel areas, further raising stakes

MOSCOW — Russia says that its recognition of independence for areas in eastern Ukraine extends to territory currently held by Ukrainian forces.

The announcement further raises the stakes amid Western fears that a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine is imminent.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had recognized the rebel regions' independence "in borders that existed when they proclaimed" their independence in 2014. Ukrainian forces later reclaimed control of a large part of both regions during a nearly eight-year conflict that has killed over 14,000 people.

The announcement comes a day after Russia said it would recognize the independence — but didn't say exactly what it considered the borders of those areas to be.

In recent weeks, Russia has amassed 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, sparking fears of an invasion. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into those rebel regions as a way to "maintain peace."

It's still unclear when or whether Russian troops will enter Ukrainian-held territories.

Also on Tuesday, NATO allies took steps to halt the process of a key gas pipeline project that would have carried resources from Russia to Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says the country took the first steps to halt the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline certification.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that the decision was a direct response to Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

The pipeline bringing natural gas from Russia to Germany has long been criticized by the United States and some European countries, who argue that it increases Europe's reliance on Russian energy supplies.

Associated Press Map shows imports of natural gas into Europe come from both pipelines and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Scholz said that the government had decided to "reassess" the pipeline certification, which hasn't begun operating yet.

"That will certainly take time, if I may say so," he said.

The cancellation of the pipeline comes as the White House and President Joe Biden are preparing executive orders that will "prohibit new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine."