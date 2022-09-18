Queen Elizabeth II's funeral scheduled for Monday at Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch and longest recorded female head of state in history, will be laid to rest on Monday, Sept. 19. She has been lying in state since Wednesday as thousands of mourners have traveled far and wide to pay their respects not only to her death but to the end of her 70-year reign.

A tenor bell will be tolled every minute for 96 minutes to reflect on her life before the funeral service at Westminster Hall.

The funeral will begin at 6:00 a.m. and end at 6:55 a.m. and have 2,000 guests, ranging from President Biden to New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Two minutes of silence will follow.

At 7:15 a.m., a procession will take place from Westminster Abbey, passing Buckingham Palace along the way.

RELATED:



Her coffin will then arrive at Wellington Arch, Hyde Park at 8:00 a.m. and depart in a hearse for Windsor. The king and queen, as well as other members of the royal family, will follow in cars.

After arriving at Windsor at 10:06 a.m., the coffin will again depart to St. George's Chapel. A committal service will begin in the chapel at 11:00 a.m., and the coffin will be lowered into the royal vault with 800 guests as witnesses.

The queen will not be buried until 2:30 p.m. during a private service in King George VI's chapel in Windsor Castle. She will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh.