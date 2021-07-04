Watch
Military plane crash in Philippines leaves 31 dead, 50 people rescued

AP
THIS CORRECTS THE NAME OF THE PROVINCE TO SULU, INSTEAD OF JOLO - This photo released by the Joint Task Force - Sulu shows the remains of a Philippine military C-130 plane that crashed in Patikul town, Sulu province, southern Philippines on Sunday, July 4, 2021. The Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing more than a dozen military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. (Joint Task Force-Sulu via AP)
Philippines Military Plance Crash
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military says at least 31 people have been killed and 50 rescued after a C-130 aircraft carrying combat troops crashed while landing in a southern province.

Sunday's crash near Jolo airport in Sulu province killed 29 army soldiers on board and two civilians on the ground.

Officials said some soldiers were seen jumping off the aircraft before it crashed and exploded around noon.

The military said 17 soldiers remained unaccounted for by nightfall.

A regional military commander said it was unlikely that the aircraft took hostile fire. He cited witnesses as saying the plane apparently overshot the runway, then crashed in the periphery of the airport.

