From Kabul, pregnant reporter fights NZ govt to come home

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A pregnant New Zealand reporter has chosen Afghanistan as a temporary base for her uphill fight to return home because of her country's stringent COVID-19 entry rules. The 35-year-old Charlotte Bellis is expecting her first child with her partner, a freelance photographer and Belgium native who has lived in Afghanistan for two years. Bellis says she has sent dozens of documents to her government in her battle to return home, so far to no avail. She told The Associated Press on Sunday that authorities in New Zealand are now offering to bring her back as a “person in danger.”