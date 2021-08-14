At least 304 dead, 1,800 hurt as powerful quake slams Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti —PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s civil protection agency says at least 304 people have been killed and 1,800 injured fromr a 7.2 magnitude earthquake striking the poor island nation. The U.S. Geological Survey says the epicenter of the quake Saturday was 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince. Prime Minister Ariel Henry says he is rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients. U.S. Most of the deaths were reported in the country's south. U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized an immediate response and named USAID Administrator Samantha Power as the senior official coordinating the U.S effort to help Haiti.