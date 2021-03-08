As part of its commitment to creating a better-informed world, The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will run a commercial interruption-free special on its local television stations across the country to spark a national dialogue around implicit bias while advancing conversations at the local level in the 41 markets where it operates.

“Each of us have experiences and backgrounds that shape how we think and how we interact with the world around us,” said Local Media President Brian Lawlor. “As a steward of the public airwaves with a station footprint that reaches into nearly a quarter of U.S. TV households, Scripps has a powerful platform from which we can help facilitate critical conversations about the implicit biases we all carry and what they mean for how we connect with one another.

“We’re proud to bring this special with Dr. Marks to our viewers in every market in order to provide a safe space for these discussions – neighbor to neighbor – about identity and bias.”

The hour-long special, “Hidden Bias of Good People,” is hosted by Bryant T. Marks, Ph.D., founder and chief equity officer of the National Training Institute on Race and Equity. The special is interactive and conversational, with a goal of helping viewers understand the unconscious biases we all carry based on our upbringings and environments. Implicit, or unconscious, bias refers to attitudes and beliefs that occur outside of our conscious awareness and control.

A diversity and implicit bias expert, Marks has provided training to police departments and to executives and professionals in educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and local and federal government agencies, among others.

Watch the "Hidden Bias of Good People" special on the ABC Action News Streaming News Channel all week at 8 p.m.

WFTS

The free ABC Action News Streaming News Channel is available on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV.