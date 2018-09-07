Tropical Storm Gordon likely played role in moving red tide northwest, FWC says

Tropical Storm Gordon likely played a role in transporting red tide to the northwest, FWC says.

The latest red tide status update observed high concentrations of K. brevis only in Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties.

In Southwest Florida over the past week, K. brevis was observed at background to medium concentrations in or offshore of Pinellas County, background to medium concentrations in Manatee County, background to high concentrations in Sarasota County, very low to high concentrations in or offshore of Charlotte County, background to high concentrations in or offshore of Lee County, and medium concentrations in Collier County.

Over the past week, reports were received for multiple locations in Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota, and Lee counties.

Respiratory irritation was reported over the past week in Manatee, Sarasota, and Lee counties.

Forecasts for Pinellas to northern Monroe counties predict net northwestern movement of surface waters for most areas and net southeastern transport of subsurface waters over the next three days. A change from northwestern to southeastern surface transport is predicted to occur towards the end of this period.