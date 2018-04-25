Amazon now delivers to your car

Last fall, Amazon launched a new service called Amazon Key, which allows customers to receive deliveries inside their home. Amazon is now taking that one step further and delivering packages inside your car.

Alyssa Bronikowski with Amazon says, “What’s convenient about it is that you can now receive deliveries wherever you are.”

Amazon says it’s simple to use. You need to download the Amazon Key app, and link your car before you begin shopping.

There is one catch: You will need a 2015 or newer GM or Volvo vehicle with active OnStar or Volvo On Call account.

These vehicles allow you to unlock your car wherever you are right before the driver arrives and lock it directly after the package is delivered.

With the first version of Amazon Key, Amazon tried to eliminate porch poaching. But, this has many people wondering if the new version will cause more vehicle break-ins. Amazon said they will place all packages in the trunk of the car or hide it under a seat.

If your package does get stolen, the same rules apply as getting your delivery poached off your porch.

If you feel like Amazon has way too much access into our lives; Amazon says, if customers want convenience, this is what convenience looks like.