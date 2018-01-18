The Home Depot hiring more than 1,300 employees in Tampa and St. Pete

The Home Depot is hiring 1,350 people in the Tampa/St. Pete area in preparation for its busy spring season.

The world's largest home improvement retailer is looking to fill jobs ranging from sales and cashiers to operations and online order fulfillment.

The opportunities include both permanent part-time and seasonal positions in the company's stores and distribution facilities.

College students, retirees and veterans are encouraged to apply.

The application process takes about 15 minutes according to the company. Those interested can apply by clicking here, selecting "learn more," entering your desired location and clicking "search jobs."

You can also text HOMEDEPOT to 52270 and receive a link to apply to hourly positions in the area (message and data rates may apply).