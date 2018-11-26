The best Cyber Monday deals of 2018

You’ll save $50 on this Fire HD 10 tablet on Amazon, now just $99. The tablet, which comes in black, blue or red, features Amazon’s largest display with more than two million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio and dual-band Wi-Fi.
iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi Connectivity — $199.99
Gone are the days when you couldn’t find a robotic vacuum for less than $400. This 33% off Amazon deal knocks $99 off the original Roomba list price of $299.99.
Home Expressions Down-Alternative Comforter — As Low As $14.99
You can get this Home Expressions down-alternative comforter on sale for a whopping 83 percent off plus an additional 25 off thanks to Cyber Monday savings! Originally $79, it is now just $14.99 for a twin. Also comes in full/queen and king sizes for $18.74 and $22.49, respectively.
Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7″ Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case — $69
This Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is now just $69, a savings of $30. It features a kid-proof case, 7-inch display and has 16 GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year guarantee, so Amazon will replace it for free if it breaks — no questions asked.
Hogwarts Express Lego Kit — $64
Another sweet Lego kit for Harry Potter fans is this set that allows you to build the Hogwarts Express train. The kit includes the mythical Platform 9 3/4 station, a luggage cart and some character figures. The train measures more than 18 inches long when completed. It’s usually listed for $80 but is on sale today for $64.
We were not paid to write this story. The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.