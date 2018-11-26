The best Cyber Monday deals of 2018

With so much Cyber Monday messaging out there, it can be a challenge to determine the deals that are worth shopping and those to skip.

That’s where we come in. We waded through tons of Cyber Monday offerings to find the sales you won’t want to miss.

Target: Save $5 When You Spend $20 On Books

Books are gifts that keep on giving. Whether you’re buying for the readers on your holiday list or for yourself (did we mention Target has a new exclusive Joanna Gaines book out now?), take advantage of Target’s $5 off $20 promotion.

Save Up To 43% Off An Instant Pot

Amazon is selling 8-quart 7-in-1 Instant Pots for 43 percent off. Originally $139.95, you can grab the multi-use pressure cooker you just can’t stop hearing about for just $79.99.

Bonus: Amazon is running Cyber Monday deals all week, so stay tuned for new sales all week long.

Fire HD 10 Tablet — $99 at Amazon

You’ll save $50 on this Fire HD 10 tablet on Amazon, now just $99. The tablet, which comes in black, blue or red, features Amazon’s largest display with more than two million pixels, stereo speakers, Dolby Audio and dual-band Wi-Fi.

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum With Wi-Fi Connectivity — $199.99

Gone are the days when you couldn’t find a robotic vacuum for less than $400. This 33% off Amazon deal knocks $99 off the original Roomba list price of $299.99.

Boots As Low As $18.74 At JCPenney

JCP is offering an extra 25 percent off when you spend under $100 and an extra 30 percent off when you spend over $100 online on Cyber Monday. Use the code HOLIDAY8 and enjoy some major savings pair of boots (or two!).

Get A $10 Dunkin’ Donuts Gift Card When You Buy One Worth $25

According to Elite Daily, from Cyber Monday through Dec. 24 (or until supplies run out), when you buy a $25 Dunkin’ Donuts gift card online, you’ll get a $10 gift card for yourself.

Home Expressions Down-Alternative Comforter — As Low As $14.99

You can get this Home Expressions down-alternative comforter on sale for a whopping 83 percent off plus an additional 25 off thanks to Cyber Monday savings! Originally $79, it is now just $14.99 for a twin. Also comes in full/queen and king sizes for $18.74 and $22.49, respectively.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7″ Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case — $69

This Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is now just $69, a savings of $30. It features a kid-proof case, 7-inch display and has 16 GB of storage. It also comes with a 2-year guarantee, so Amazon will replace it for free if it breaks — no questions asked.

Hogwarts Express Lego Kit — $64

Another sweet Lego kit for Harry Potter fans is this set that allows you to build the Hogwarts Express train. The kit includes the mythical Platform 9 3/4 station, a luggage cart and some character figures. The train measures more than 18 inches long when completed. It’s usually listed for $80 but is on sale today for $64.

Get Nearly 50% Off At Old Navy

Old Navy ran a 40 percent off everything promotion over the weekend, and the retailer is expected to offer a similar deal (if not better) on Cyber Monday. That means you can take home everything from shoes to outerwear at a steep discount — like this metallic gold toddler vest for $11.50.

Apple iPad 32GB With Wi-Fi — $249

Walmart is offering tons of Cyber Monday deals, including nearly 25 percent off the latest model of iPad. Get a 32GB iPad with Wi-Fi for $249 — that’s $80 off (regularly $329.99) on Walmart.com.

Lenovo 2019 15.6″ HD Laptop Computer — $313.99

You’ll save nearly $300 on this Lenovo 2019 laptop. It features a 15.6-inch display, an energy-efficient LED backlight and Bluetooth.

Hoover Vacuum Air Steerable Bagless Lightweight Corded Upright — $79.99

Save 65 percent off the list price of this lightweight bagless Hoover vacuum, which was originally listed for $228.

LG Electronics 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2018 Model) — $1,696.99

USA Today called this “the best TV of the year.” Get it for 23 percent off (a $500 savings) on Amazon. Original price: $2,196.99.

KitchenAid KSM75 4.5 Qt. Classic Plus Stand Mixer — $170 at Kohl’s

Just in time for all that holiday baking, you can get the KitchenAid 4.5-quart classic mixer for $170 at Kohl’s with the promo code “GIVE20.” While it’s only available in silver or white, it is the cheapest we found for Black Friday.

The next best price we found was at Macy’s, where you can save $135 on the KitchenAid 4.5-quart classic plus stand mixer and pay $190.

