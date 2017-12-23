Tampa bound flight diverted to Birmingham due to unruly passenger

A Tampa bound was diverted to Birmingham due to an unruly passenger Friday night.

According to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth airport, a Southwest flight heading from Nashville to Tampa had to divert its course on account of the passenger.

A local station in Alabama reports that a flight attendant was assaulted while a man was being disorderly. They say the flight attendant was not injured, but Birmingham Police isn't sure if charges will be pressed.

The station says investigators described the man as highly intoxicated, and that he had to be subdued by passengers.

Southwest Airlines released the following statement:

The crew in command of Flight 5024 from Nashville to Tampa diverted to Birmingham due to an unruly passenger. Once safely on the ground, local law enforcement removed the Customer from the aircraft. Please contact local law enforcement for further information.



The flight has departed Birmingham and will now arrive in Tampa about an hour behind schedule.

The plane landed in Tampa at 9:08 p.m.

