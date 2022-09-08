Tampa Bay is uniting to pay tribute to the lives lost on 9/11

HILLSBOROUGH, Fla. — Tampa Bay is uniting to pay tribute to the lives lost on September 11, 2001. As we continue to remember the lasting consequences of 9/11, the Bay Area will host a variety of memorial activities, marathons and ceremonies.

Below is a list of events that the general public is welcome to participate in:

Highlands County

September 11

Event: National Fallen Firefighters Foundation - 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Participants will climb or walk the equivalent of 110 stories of the World Trade Center, carrying the name and photos of those who passed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Time: 7:00 am – 1:00pm

Location: Sebring International Raceway - 113 Midway Dr., Sebring FL, 33870

Cost: $35 per climber

Pasco County

September 11

Event: Tunnel to Towers Foundation - 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit

The exhibit showcases artifacts from the World Trade Center and guided tours from FDNY Firefighters who responded to Ground Zero.

Time: 9:00 am

Location: Sims Park in Downtown New Port Richey - Grand Blvd and Bank St, New Port Richey, FL 34652

Cost: FREE

September 10

Event: The Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel - 9/11 Memorial Mile (Live and Virtual 1 Mile Run/Walk)

Participants can pick up their running gear at the Tampa Premium Outlets in the Michael Kors pavilion.

Time:

6:30 am - Packet pickup

7:30 am - 9/11 Memorial Mile begins

8:30 am - 9/11 ceremony, time of remembrance and a tour of the 9/11 Memorial Wall

Location: Rotary Club of Wesley Chapel - 2300 Grand Cypress Dr., Lutz, FL US 33559

Cost: $10

Hillsborough County

September 9

Event: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Consumer & Veterans Services and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County - The 21st Anniversary Patriot Day 9/11 Remembrance Event

This one-hour ceremony will include a fire service bell ceremony and a formal escort of a 135-pound section of a steel beam salvaged from New York City’s World Trade Center twin towers that resides at Veterans Memorial Park.

Time: 9:00 am – 10:00 am

Location: Veterans Memorial Park & Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Museum - 3602 U.S. Highway 301 N., Tampa, FL 33619.

Cost: FREE

Pinellas County

September 11

Event: Palm Harbor- A 9/11 Memorial Service

Event includes keynote speaker retired FDNY and 9/11 first responder Lee Lelpi. Tampa Bay Lighting singer Sonya Bryson-Kirksy will sing the National Anthem.

Time: 11:00 am

Location: Curlew Hills Memory Gardens- 1750 Curlew Rd, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Cost: FREE

Polk County

September 11

Event: Winter Haven's Public Safety Department, Polk County Sherriff's Office and Polk County Fire Rescue – Freedom Walk

Walk pays tribute to firefighters, law enforcement, military and EMS personnel.

Time:

1:30 pm- Registration

2:00 pm – Start of walk

2:45 pm - Ceremony at the park

Location: Winter Haven's South Central Park - Winter Haven, FL 33880

Cost: FREE