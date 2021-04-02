You can enjoy license-free freshwater fishing in Florida this Easter weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One of Florida's annual license-free freshwater fishing weekends gets underway on Saturday.

On Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4, people in Florida can go freshwater fishing without a fishing license, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The FWC offers a number of license-free fishing days each year. Those taking advantage of the weekend will still need to follow the rules found here, like bag and size limits. There's also a new app for Florida fishing rules, available by clicking here.

Licenses and permits are available online at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com, in person at a licensed agent or tax collector’s office or by calling toll-free 888-FISH-FLORIDA (888-347-4356).

Now is the time to get out on the water and an even better time to introduce someone you know to fishing — all you need is a rod and a reel!