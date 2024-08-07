World of Beer files for bankruptcy

World of Beer, the Tampa-based chain that boasts a wide range of craft beer selections, has filed for bankruptcy.

According to documents from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Middle District of Florida (Tampa), the company officially filed on Aug. 2.

Started in 2007 by two friends, World of Beer eventually opened 34 locations, with 14 in Florida. Despite the filing, the company's website claims it will reopen its Jacksonville location this year, as well as open two new spots in Georgia and Maryland.

World of Beer isn't the only Florida chain to turn to bankruptcy: Tex-Mex chain Tijuana Flats, which got its start in Winter Park, filed for Chapter 11 in April.

Red Lobster, which opened in 1968 in Lakeland, followed suit in May after abruptly closing several restaurants.