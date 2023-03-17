World Baseball Classic brings excitement and baseball enthusiam back to Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — It's what many call the World Cup of Baseball.

It’s been six years since the World Baseball Classic has been played after it was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this year, the best of the best players from 20 countries have made their way to Miami to see who will be victorious.

Jorge Azcue has been a baseball fan since he was a kid, and he’s been a World Baseball Classic spectator since its inception in 2006.

“I was enthralled by the fact that there was going to be a World Cup of Baseball,” he said with a smile.

He’s attended the games in person since 2009 and this year, he has watched four games right in his own city.

“The rest of the country views Miami as like, ‘No one goes to Marlins games. Nobody likes baseball in Miami.’ Well, that’s not true. Look how it’s been full for this tournament,” Azcue said.

What makes this tournament different is the fans are rooting for a country.

It’s a pride that’s deeper for fans and brings people from all over who are showcasing their spirit.

“That actually is one of my favorite parts of going to see the games, especially with Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. They are just having a blast in there,” Azcue said.

And with fans coming from South Florida and internationally, Miami-Dade County is seeing a boost in revenue.

“We know that when we have a super bowl here for a couple of days," Commissioner Rene Garcia said. “It generates tens of millions of dollars for Miami-Dade County and the economic impact it has not only on the actual venue and the game itself, but the trickle-down effect it has, because the money that comes in from tourism, hotels, restaurants, caterers, flights, everything benefits from having these games in our community.”

And the spot to be, Loan Depot Park, is the first venue in the tournament’s history to host games in all three rounds of the classic.

According to the Miami Marlins organization, all remaining games are sold out.

The games attended in Miami have set the record for the highest attendance at an American game for the classic, so far drawing close to 300,000 people, with tickets being sold for upwards of $200.

And yet, for fans, the sacrifice is worth it.

Commissioner Garcia hopes that the classic continues to return to the city and maybe inspires baseball fans to keep the momentum going into the regular baseball season.