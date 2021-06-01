Watch
Woman donates kidney to hubby's ex-wife days after wedding

John Raoux/AP
Two days after Debby-Neal Strickland, front left, and Jim Strickland were married in November, Debby donated a kidney to James' ex-wife Mylaen Merthe, center back, as the three get together Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at a restaurant in Ocala, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 13:09:05-04

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — They aren't supposed to get along, let alone be friends, but this new wife and ex-wife say they're sisters for life after a kidney transplant.

In November, Debby Neal-Strickland put on a lace gown and married her longtime sweetheart Jim. Two days later, she put on a hospital gown and donated a kidney to her new husband's ex-wife.

Jim Strickland and Mylaen Merthe, his ex, have always gotten along raising their two adult children. Their daughter was due to give birth to their first grandbaby last fall.

Debby says it was her mission to help Mylaen meet her grandson, saying God told her she would be a match.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

